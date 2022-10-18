Checkpoint Systems launches SFERO - a high performing, modular RFID as EAS solution for apparel

THOROFARE, N.J., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkpoint Systems – a global leader in retail technology solutions – has added to its RFID loss prevention portfolio with the launch of SFERO - a fully customizable, modular RFID as EAS solution for apparel with high detection performance to minimize losses and protect stores in new ways.

Representing a seismic shift in RFID as EAS technology, SFERO enables retailers to accommodate any store layout and design. The new modular retail security solution means store operators can combine intelligent pedestals and overhead antennas to create a sphere of protection that can be increased or decreased depending on the levels of shrinkage and the requirements of each store. It also enables retailers to move away from out-of-the-box, one-size-fits-all systems, instead tailoring the technology so that they can adapt the level of protection for each store within a portfolio, as it changes and grows.

Underlining, RFID's ability to function as powerful EAS, SFERO's revolutionary customizable feature is bolstered by an extremely powerful detection capability, in many cases greater than 95%. It allows retailers to protect products, significantly reduce shrinkage and maximize revenues.

The launch of SFERO also allows retailers to capitalize on their RFID inventory control investment in stores. The comprehensive range of inlays, labels and hard tags offers the flexibility to choose how RFID is implemented across a product range.

The agile, cutting-edge RFID solution has also been developed to seamlessly integrate with customer visual merchandising. It ensures retailers can maintain excellent levels of security while preserving an open, clean point of entry up to 6.3m wide and 3.5m overhead that incurs little visual impact, thanks to the highly concealed antennas. As a result, it balances the demands for immersive retail that allows shoppers to see, touch and try products before purchase, whilst minimizing stock losses for retailers and offering them a cost-effective way to underpin sales to create rapid ROI.

Commenting on the launch of SFERO, Sergio Ramos, Global Product Manager, RFID said: "Our latest retail store security system, SFERO, finally offers apparel retailers much-needed customization when it comes to RFID as EAS technology, ensuring they are no longer impeded by static, out-of-the-box, one-size fits-all systems from the outset. We have introduced the system in response to not only the growing demand for RFID as part of a retailers' loss prevention and EAS strategy, but also the growing need for retailers to be responsive to the changing demands of our industry."

