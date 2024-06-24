Checkpoint Therapeutics Plans Mid-year BLA Resubmission Seeking FDA Approval For Cosibelimab

(RTTNews) - Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, announced Monday that it has reached alignment with the Food and Drug Administration on its biologics license application or BLA resubmission strategy for cosibelimab.

The company said it now plans to move forward with a mid-year BLA resubmission seeking the U.S. marketing approval for cosibelimab as a potential new treatment for patients with metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma or cSCC, who are not candidates for curative surgery or curative radiation.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Checkpoint shares were gaining around 5.6 percent to trade at $1.90.

In December 2023, the FDA issued a CRL for the cosibelimab BLA, which cited findings that arose during a multi-sponsor inspection of Checkpoint's third-party contract manufacturing organization or CMO as approvability issues to address in a BLA resubmission. The CRL did not state any concerns about the clinical data package, safety, or labeling for the approvability of cosibelimab.

James F. Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkpoint, said, "We're pleased to have reached alignment with the FDA on our BLA resubmission strategy to potentially address all approvability deficiencies outlined in the complete response letter received last December. We're eager to resubmit our BLA and to potentially bring a new and potentially differentiated immunotherapy treatment option to patients with advanced cSCC."

