Cheef Botanicals Launches New Line of CBD Hemp Flower

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheef Botanicals, a leading CBD manufacturer, today announced a new line of Premium CBD Hemp Flower, which includes popular strains such as Lifter and Hawaiian Haze. The line of hemp flower fills a gap in the manufacturer's offering that meets growing consumer demand. The popularity of CBD flower has been growing year over year, as consumers are learning about legal forms of the cannabis plant.

"To this day, there is confusion about the cannabis flower and the difference between hemp and marijuana. Per the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp flower is now federally legal and contains high levels of CBD, with extremely low amounts of THC. Because of this, cannabis users can now legally consume hemp flower and enjoy the benefits of CBD without becoming intoxicated," says Dareh Zadoorian, Owner of Cheef Botanicals. "After months of careful research, we have partnered with premium hemp farms in Oregon that cultivate plants using strict growing standards."

The premium CBD hemp flower is currently available in two strains and two sizes, based on consumer preference:



CBD Hemp Flower, Lifter – 4g; MSRP $24.95

CBD Hemp Flower, Hawaiian Haze – 4g; MSRP $24.95

CBD Hemp Flower, Lifter – 7g; MSRP $39.95

CBD Hemp Flower, Hawaiian Haze – 7g; MSRP $39.95

The CBD flowers are currently available on the Cheef Botanicals website, CheefBotanicals.com, and will begin shipping to retailers this month. The new line expands Cheef Botanicals' offering of CBD products to also include flower. All products are lab tested by a third party to ensure that purity and quality standards are met, and THC levels are under 0.3%. For more information on CBD hemp flower, visit Cheef Botanicals.

SOURCE Cheef Botanicals