Cheerful Children's Stories Recommended in LibraryBub Selection for May

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub is an industry first. Founded in 2015, it is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, the core commitment of the LibraryBub service, which has been working with all major libraries for four years, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

The May list of notable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have met with the approval of independent critics and are already proving popular with devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. Moreover, the cream of the selected books have won awards within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Acclaimed novelist Jewell Parker Rhodes recalls, "I inhaled books, blowing through them as fast as the librarians could give them to me… While there weren't many diverse books when I was growing up, character-driven stories opened new landscapes, new possibilities for living, and deepened my empathy… Reading widely helped me to understand that I too had a narrative. Reading widely, I was encouraged to write inclusive, celebratory narratives." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska is delighted to support them in that role.

Below is May's selection by category.

FICTION

Mystery & Thriller

On the Buckle (Book One of the Dream Horse Mysteries series) by Candace Carrabus 978-0989605717

Romance

His Small-Town Girl (Book One of the Sutter's Hollow series) by Lacy Williams ISBN: 979-8636703655

Young Adult

Goodbye, Tchaikovsky by Michael Thal ISBN: 978-0880924696

Hungry Hearts by Julie Hoag ISBN: 978-1951710989

Children's

From Tree to Twelve (Book One of the Nick and Millie series) by Dr. Qooz ISBN: 978-1090219473

Puffy and the Formidable Foe by Marie G. Lepkowski, Ann M. Hannon and Margaret B. Hannon ISBN: 978-1450048002

Sight to See (Book Two of the Fargone series) by Dr. Qooz ISBN: 978-1697849882

Something's Eating The Garden by Pam Fries ISBN: 978-1732980310

The Trespasser's Unexpected Adventure (Book One of the Crime Stopper Kids Mysteries series) by Karen Cossey ISBN: 978-0473359676

Where Are We? (Book Three of the Fargone series) by Dr. Qooz ISBN: 978-1793061072

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Never Too Late: from wannabe to wife at 62 by B. Lynn Goodwin ISBN: 978-1633936089

The Urban Shepherd by Ben Amor ISBN: 978-1457545344

Business

Supreme Leadership: gain 850 years of wisdom from successful business leaders by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386215

Supreme Leadership Habits: 70+ entrepreneurs' secrets to growing a profitable business by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386345

Supreme Leadership Mentors: top entrepreneurs' greatest business strategies by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN978-1943386765

Your VIP Biography: how to write your autobiography to land a Hollywood deal by Kenneth Atchity and Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386697

Natural History

Coral Reef Curiosities: intrigue, deception and wonder on the reef and beyond by Chuck Weikert ISBN: 978-1732526532

Religion & Spirituality

Blessed Within: equality prophecy by Betty C. Dudney ISBN: 978-1689926348

Bridging the Gap: a spiritual journey to Heaven and back by Calvin Cassady ISBN: 978-1462404957

Bring the Light to School: how you can empower Christian students and bring hope to K-12 by Ingrid DeDecker ISBN: 978-1732147324

"I've never had exposure like this," Clifford Browder, historical novelist, enthuses. "The two LibraryBub newsletters mentioning Dark Knowledge, my novel about the slave trade in New York, were opened by librarians almost 5,000 times, and the Amazon link for the book was clicked more than 400 times. And the book was listed in LibraryBub press releases picked up by ABC, CBS and NBC."

