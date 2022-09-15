CHEEZ-IT® CROWNS 100% REAL ORIGINALS OF REALITY TV — SNOOKI AND RUPAUL — WITH EXCLUSIVE BOX FEATURES

In celebration of the genre's 30-year anniversary, Cheez-It® drops exclusive Reality TV Collector's Cheddition boxes starring two iconic reality TV faces

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the first show of the modern reality TV era hit the airwaves in 1992, Cheez-It® has been by fans' side as THE original cracker made with 100% real cheese to snack on during those can't-miss nights and weekend-long watch-a-thons. Cheez-It has even made a few cameos as a go-to snack on-screen. To celebrate 30 years of reality TV realness, Cheez-It is honoring the only genre that's as obsession-inspiring as Cheez-It crackers with exclusiveCheez-It Reality TV Collector's Cheddition boxes.

The two limited-cheddition boxes each showcase an iconic 100% Real Original star of reality TV – Nicole "Snooki" Polizziand RuPaul – who've made their unmissable mark in the reality TV space with their often absurd, sometimes salty, always satisfying personas on camera. From dancing like no one is watching at the club to critiquing unfiltered lip-syncing battles, Snooki and RuPaul have paved the way for 100% realness on-screen.

Cheez-It and reality TV fans will have the chance to score either (or both!) of the two exclusive Cheez-It Reality TV Collector's Cheddition boxes on CheezItHQ.com starting with a limited quantity for pre-sale today, Sept. 15, at 8 a.m. ET. Official drops begin Monday, Sept. 19 with a limited number of boxes released at 12 p.m. ET each day through Friday, Sept. 23, when the remaining supply of boxes will be available for fans to grab while supplies last.

"As a brand with 'real' at the core of its product, it was important for Cheez-It to highlight stars who truly embody what it means to be real. Snooki and RuPaul have always and continue to give fans an authentic portrayal of themselves during each reality TV episode, no matter what is thrown their way," said Erin Storm, Senior Marketing Director of Cheez-It. "It only makes sense for Cheez-It to celebrate the unfiltered genre filled with 100% real stars, just like our original, made with 100% real cheese snack."

Act fast, as it could get really real with fan-favorite boxes possibly selling out faster than you can reach the TV remote! Visit CheezItHQ.com for your chance to snag exclusive Cheez-It Reality TV Collector's Cheddition box. To stay up to date with all the realness, fans can follow @CheezIt on their favorite social media platform and share which 100% Real Original stars they'd like to see on a Cheez-It Reality TV Collector's Cheddition box next.

