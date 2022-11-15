CHEEZ-IT® JOINS CITRUS BOWL AS TITLE PARTNER FOR THE NEWLY NAMED CHEEZ-IT® CITRUS BOWL

Cheez-It® Citrus Bowl to host SEC vs. Big Ten matchup on Jan. 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. EST at Camping World Stadium

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheez-It® is doubling up on the absurdly cheezy college football action this season as it becomes the title sponsor of the new Cheez-It® Citrus Bowl. The Orlando-based postseason game features a matchup between teams of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and Big Ten Conference at Camping World Stadium. The agreement between Florida Citrus Sports and Cheez-It came together in collaboration with Disney Advertising.

In its fifth season as a NCAA football bowl game sponsor and official sponsor of the College Football Playoff, Cheez-It offers an absurdly cheezy, crunchy satisfaction that is an essential part of any game day. The new title sponsorship underscores the brand's commitment to the sport and its fan base. Cheez-It will also continue to be the title partner for Orlando'sCheez-It® Bowl, scheduled for Dec. 29, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. EST at Camping World Stadium.

"College football fans know that Cheez-It is a go-to watch party snack, and our current Cheez-It Bowl sponsorship has helped solidify the brand as a staple in the postseason," said Erin Storm, senior director of marketing for Cheez-It. "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Florida Citrus Sports and bring the cheese-infused action to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl through next-level experiences for college football fans everywhere. We can't wait to show fans how we're bringing them into the fold for the cheeziest bowl games yet."

In addition to the exclusive naming rights, Cheez-It designed a new logo for the game incorporating the historical fruit tree within its iconic cheezy cracker. The fully integrated partnership includes exclusive naming rights, digital and social media content, in-stadium exposure and onsite activation at the game.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Cheez-It, one of the most innovative and creative sponsors in college football," said Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports. "Their history of creating a show-stopping experience for players and fans will help take the Citrus Bowl experience to new heights."

The 77th edition of the game will take place on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live on ABC. Over the 76-year history of the bowl, the game has featured some of the best athletes in college football.

"Brands recognize Disney as the home of college football, with the greatest reach, scale and most engaged audiences," said Theresa Palmieri, Vice President, Disney Advertising Sports Brand Solutions. "The Citrus Bowl is a signature event during the college football postseason, and we're proud to welcome our friends at Cheez-It to be a part of the tradition."

In last season's Citrus Bowl, No. 22 Kentucky beat the 15th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes 20-17. Wildcats wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson earned MVP honors with ten catches for 170 yards, including a 52-yard catch with 2 minutes left to play to set up Kentucky's game-winning touchdown.

The 2022 Cheez-It Bowl, featuring top teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 Conference, will be broadcast on ESPN. At last year's game, Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich returned a third-quarter interception for a touchdown and took home the Cheez-It Bowl MVP belt as the 19th-ranked Tigers beat Iowa State 20-13.

Tickets for the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl and 2023 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl go on sale on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Ticketmaster.com. Early ticket access for both the Cheez-It Bowl and the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is available now through membership packages with Florida Citrus Sports. More information is available at FloridaCitrusSports.com, CheezItBowl.com and CheezItCitrusBowl.com.

For more information, follow @CheezIt on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and @CitrusBowl on Instagram and Facebook, and stay tuned to see what absurdly satisfying antics Cheez-It has in store.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com .

About Florida Citrus Sports

Florida Citrus Sports is a not-for-profit event management organization dedicated to positively impacting the Orlando region while enhancing the quality of life in Central Florida through world-class events, including the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the Cheez-It Bowl, the Florida Blue Florida Classic, the Camping World Kickoff and the FC Series. For more information, visit FloridaCitrusSports.com.

About Disney Advertising

Disney Advertising is responsible for advertising sales and integrated marketing for The Walt Disney Company's entertainment and sports offerings through linear, digital, social, audio and ad-supported streaming businesses. This includes ABC, ABC News, Disney Channels Worldwide, Disney Digital, ESPN Networks, ESPN+, Freeform, FX, National Geographic, Hulu and its eight ABC-owned local stations.

