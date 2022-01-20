20.01.2022 14:00:00

CHEEZ-IT® TRANSFORMS ITS ICONIC 100% REAL CHEESE CRACKER INTO UNEXPECTED PUFFY, AIRY DELICIOUSNESS WITH NEW CHEEZ-IT® PUFF'D®

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheez-It® is bringing families one-of-a-kind snacktime fun in a surprising new form. Introducing Cheez-It® Puff'd®: a craveable new puffy and airy snack made with 100% real cheese.

CHEEZ-IT® TRANSFORMS ITS ICONIC 100% REAL CHEESE CRACKER INTO UNEXPECTED PUFFY, AIRY DELICIOUSNESS WITH NEW CHEEZ-IT® PUFF’D®

As the newest take on your favorite snack cracker, Cheez-It Puff'd starts with a cheesy, crunchy outside layer and transforms into a melt-in-your-mouth, indulgent taste for an absurdly uplifting snacking experience. Every Cheez-It Puff'd delivers a poppable, airy bite that is baked with 100% real cheese inside and out. 

The new collection is available in three varieties: 

  • Cheez-It® Puff'd® Double Cheese: These airy puffs pack an inside-and-out double punch of 100% real cheese.  
  • Cheez-It® Puff'd® White Cheddar: The authentic savory cheese flavor packed in an even more poppable form that keeps snackers coming back for more. 
  • Cheez-It® Puff'd® Scorchin' Hot Cheddar: The perfect balance of 100% real cheese and tongue-tingling scorchin' hot flavor for a fiery blaze in every bite.  

"Our Cheez-It Original crackers are a tried-and-true snacktime classic beloved by the whole family," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It. "We know families are constantly seeking new ways to boost snacktime and afternoon fun, and Cheez-It Puff'd delivers just that. This puffy and airy Cheez-It transformation is the perfect way to unlock a surprisingly uplifting snacktime experience the whole family is sure to enjoy."

Be on the lookout for new Cheez-It Puff'd as it starts hitting snack aisles nationwide this February. Follow @CheezIt on your favorite social media platform to keep up with latest fun and food news.

About Kellogg Company   
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

Courtesy of Kellogg Company (PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cheez-it-transforms-its-iconic-100-real-cheese-cracker-into-unexpected-puffy-airy-deliciousness-with-new-cheez-it-puffd-301464430.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kellogg Co.mehr Nachrichten