CHEEZ-IT® TURNS UP THE LUNCHTIME HEAT WITH NEW CHEEZ-IT® SNAP’D SCORCHIN’ HOT CHEDDAR

Limited-time Cheez-It® Snap'd Scorchin' Hot Cheddar delivers a cheesy, fiery and delicious way to level up lunch

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheez-It® knows lunchtime isn't what it used to be – it's the meal we work through, forget or skip. That's why Cheez-It® Snap'd – a cheesy, thin and crispy snack made with 100% real cheese – is snapping the nation out of that mealtime malaise. And its latest lineup addition is adding fuel to the lunchtime fire one sad sandwich at a time, with new Cheez-It® Snap'd Scorchin' Hot Cheddar.

New, limited-time Cheez-It Snap'd Scorchin' Hot Cheddar is baked with 100% real cheddar cheese and features fiery heat, garlic and savory umami. Each bite boasts the perfect combination of spice and cheese, delivering a tongue-tingling scorchin' hot cheesy flavor that brings the excitement to lunchtime and levels up even the blandest, saddest sandwiches.

"Lunch has become the mundane or forgotten meal, but with the cheesy, thin and crispy crunch from Cheez-It Snap'd we're bringing that 'I can't wait until lunch' feeling back," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It. "With the debut of Cheez-It Snap'd Scorchin' Hot Cheddar, we're spicing up lunchtime and sending taste buds on a fiery, cheesy ride — making an unskippable lunch experience with a blazing kick."

Cheez-It Snap'd Scorchin' Hot Cheddar is available at retailers nationwide starting in May, for this summer only. For more information, follow @CheezIt on your favorite social media platform to keep up with the latest fun and food news.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

