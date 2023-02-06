CHEF YANNICK ALLÉNO TO OPEN PAVYLLON LONDON AT FOUR SEASONS HOTEL LONDON AT PARK LANE IN EARLY SUMMER 2023

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yannick Alléno, one of the most Michelin-starred chefs in the world, announces the opening of Pavyllon London in early summer 2023, set within the acclaimed Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane. The new restaurant will bring Chef Yannick's refined neighbourhood dining style to London, offering a British expression of his signature modern French dishes within one of Mayfair's most prestigious addresses.

Commenting on the significant new opening, Chef Yannick says, "Partnering with the iconic Four Seasons brand has always been a dream of mine, and I am so excited that this partnership will be conceived in London, where I have long wanted to open. Together, we've created a concept that will reflect the contemporary and vibrant nature of the city it will call home, while appealing to locals, visitors, and all who enter its doors."

Pavyllon London will champion laid-back luxury, pairing fine cuisine with a modern and warm environment – a reflection of Chef Yannick's long-standing love affair with London and his firm belief that restaurants form the backbone of the city's social scene. Guests will enjoy diverse menus in a welcoming setting, perfect for any occasion – from leisurely lunches with family to joyous dinners with friends, ultimately creating a dynamic dining experience that encapsulates London's lively nature, local characters and the shared passion for hospitality of Chef Yannick and Four Seasons.

"Across our growing global portfolio of nearly 600 restaurants and bar outlets, Four Seasons consistently offers best-in-class, innovative concepts that are brought to life by creative craftspeople who share our passion for exceptional service and culinary excellence," says Kimberly Grant, Global Head of Restaurants and Bars, Four Seasons. "We are thrilled that Chef Yannick has chosen Four Seasons to partner on his first opening in London. Together, we are raising the bar even higher, with a concept that reflects the future of fine dining with elevated cuisine and service, with a distinctly warm and welcoming touch."

Located within Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in a freshly designed space, Pavyllon London will be a hub of community for local patrons and international travellers alike. To dine at the restaurant's counter will be to take front-row seats at his theatre.

Lynn Brutman, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane comments, "Ever since Four Seasons opened its first European hotel here in London, we've been dedicated to creating exceptional experiences for all who visit our iconic, legacy property. With the opening of Pavyllon London, we look forward to elevating the dining experience at our Hotel even further with a fully re-imagined space in which Pavyllon will come to life, continuing to solidify our position as a destination of choice in London for locals and travellers alike."

On the Menu at Pavyllon London

The menu at Pavyllon will be ever-changing, a testament to Chef Yannick's creative food philosophy that every great classic is avant-garde. While dishes will be rooted in French gastronomy and techniques, and share influence with Pavyllon Paris, Chef Yannick will draw inspiration from seasonal British produce to create a truly modern dining experience.

The menus will also reflect a passionate belief of Yannick's that chefs have a responsibility to look after the good health of their guests. He reforms classical approaches by reducing the amount of sugar, fat, and salt in his dishes without compromising flavour or any sense of indulgence. Underpinning his philosophy of modern French cuisine are multiple pillars, another being the importance of sauce, and Extraction, a technique he developed in 2013, as well as fermentation.

This is best represented in dishes found in Pavyllon Paris such as: perfect egg, Paris ham jelly, Isigny cream and Maison Prunier caviar and vegetable raviolis with spring extraction broth and Perfumed oils as well as Chef Yannick's interpretation of the French classic - cheese soufflé, steamed with Comté and celery extraction. For the main affair, guests can expect aiguillette of sea bass with a celery extraction sauce and Pavyllon's surf and turf,blue lobster and wagyu beef mille-feuille choron sauce beaten with toasted sesame oil.

The wine offering has been equally well considered with the help of superstar sommelier Vincent Javaux, and will be vast yet discerning, including prestigious references from some of the world's best vineyards alongside family-owned chateaus. There will also be a significant selection of wines available by the glass.

About Chef Yannick Alléno

Chef Yannick Alléno is widely regarded as one of the world's finest chefs, holding 15 Michelin stars across his 14 global restaurants, found in the likes of Paris, Dubai, Monaco, Seoul and Courchevel. Since the beginning of his career, he has become known for his reinvention of Modern French cuisine with dishes rooted in French gastronomy but taking inspiration from modern techniques and seasonal ingredients. His three restaurants in Pavillon Ledoyen hold six stars – three at Alléno Paris, two at L'Abysse and one at Pavyllon – making it the most star-rated independent establishment in the world. His restaurant Le 1947 at Cheval Blanc in Courchevel, also holds three Michelin stars.

About Four Seasons Hotel Park Lane

For those seeking kind and intuitive luxury, Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane brings to life elevated experiences in an iconic London location. A short stroll from the city's main attractions and famous shopping streets, it is ideally located to explore the city. Featuring newly designed rooms and a rooftop Spa for a unique city wellness experience, the Hotel is ideal for the modern traveller.

Media Contact

Stephanie Moyer

smoyer@kwtglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chef-yannick-alleno-to-open-pavyllon-london-at-four-seasons-hotel-london-at-park-lane-in-early-summer-2023-301738967.html

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts