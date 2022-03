Chegg CEO Highlights Bullish Outlook for 2022 (and Beyond)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Education technology company Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) thrived when millions of students were sent home to learn remotely at the pandemic's onset. Its services are helpful to college students, whether they're learning in person or remotely. Still, demand surged early in the pandemic. But now that campuses are reopening and welcoming students back in classrooms, Chegg has noticed a temporary slowdown. It turns out students were not so enthusiastic about returning to school -- period -- whether from home or in crowded classrooms with a potentially deadly virus circulating at uncomfortably high numbers. Indeed, college enrollment is down 6.6% over the last two years. Despite these near-term trends, Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig sounded optimistic about the company's prospects at an investor conference on March 9. Let's see whether investors should be too.