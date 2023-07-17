|
17.07.2023 15:00:00
Chegg Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) runs an online learning platform that helps students with homework problems, among other services. The company has been somewhat successful, but the recent rise of AI chatbots like ChatGPT seems to have changed its prospects in the eyes of investors.That's why Chegg's stock is down by 62% this year, even as the broader market is recovering from last year's downturn. But at the shares' current levels, bulls might say they could be a steal. Are the bulls right? Let's look at both sides of the argument.Education is arguably one of the most essential activities for people during their early years up to young adulthood. And adults often seek more education to advance their careers. Chegg is important for students of all ages in helping them study smarter. It offers homework help, solutions to textbook problems prepared by subject-matter experts, and more through its subscription service.Continue reading
