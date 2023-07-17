17.07.2023 15:00:00

Chegg Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) runs an online learning platform that helps students with homework problems, among other services. The company has been somewhat successful, but the recent rise of AI chatbots like ChatGPT seems to have changed its prospects in the eyes of investors.That's why Chegg's stock is down by 62% this year, even as the broader market is recovering from last year's downturn. But at the shares' current levels, bulls might say they could be a steal. Are the bulls right? Let's look at both sides of the argument.Education is arguably one of the most essential activities for people during their early years up to young adulthood. And adults often seek more education to advance their careers. Chegg is important for students of all ages in helping them study smarter. It offers homework help, solutions to textbook problems prepared by subject-matter experts, and more through its subscription service.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Chegg Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Chegg Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Chegg Inc 8,31 2,76% Chegg Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street fester -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Mittwoch stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. Die Wall Street notiert zur Mitte der Woche in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen