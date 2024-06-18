Chegg To Reduce Global Headcount By 23%; Stock Up More Than 19% In After-hours Trading

(RTTNews) - Chegg Inc. (CHGG) plans to reduce its global headcount by 23% in order to streamline and increase efficiency within the organization.

CHGG closed Monday's regular trading at $2.61 down $0.18 or 6.45%. But in the after-hours trading the stock gained $0.51 or 19.54%.

As part of its restructuring plan and new strategy, the company will refocus on students with a comprehensive course load who are seeking positive learning outcomes and holistic support.

The restructuring includes the departure of 441 employees, which represents 23% of Chegg's global workforce.

In 2025, the company expects to realize non-GAAP expense savings of $40 million to $50 million from employee departures, the closure of two offices outside of the United States, as well as other cost rationalizations.

Chegg expects to incur a $10 million to $14 million charge related to the restructuring, with roughly half in the second quarter, and substantially the charges will be incurred by the fourth quarter of 2024.

As part of the restructuring plan, the company will dedicate more resources to its international program, initially targeting six countries; diversify distribution channels, including direct to educational institutions.

The company will execute a new brand and marketing strategy, including reaching students in high school and earlier in college.

For 2025, the company remains committed to its goal of 30%+ Adjusted EBITDA margin, and it believes it can deliver at least $100 million in Free Cash Flow. It also reiterated its previous second-quarter guidance.