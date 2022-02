Chegg's Q4 Results Get Top Grade From the Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) reported fourth-quarter and fiscal 2021 results after the market closed on Monday, Feb. 7. The education technology company pleasantly surprised the market by delivering better-than-expected figures. Admittedly, the bar was set low after management highlighted several headwinds coming to the forefront in the third quarter. Still, the market is giving Chegg's Q4 results top grades; the stock is up more than 12% as of this writing on the day following the announcement.