Chelsio Advances Flash Storage Access, Empowering Cost-Effective, Rapid Data Analysis

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FLASH MEMORY SUMMIT -- Chelsio Communications, Inc., a leading provider of high performance (1Gb/10Gb/25Gb/40Gb/50Gb/100Gb) Ethernet Unified Wire Adapters and ASICs for storage networking, virtualized enterprise datacenters, cloud service installations, and cluster computing environments, today announced a set of storage demonstrations and performance benchmark results which showcase how customers can speed up applications, enable fast time-to-decision, and reduce costs using iSCSI, iWARP RDMA/TCP and TCP Offload Engine (TOE) technologies to share solid-state storage.

"The elevated performance of solid-state storage necessitates superior performance from the networking technology for customers to achieve the true potential of their data centers and the data they retain," stated Kianoosh Naghshineh, CEO at Chelsio Communications. "Enterprises have been unambiguous that they want to deploy flash storage across hundreds to thousands of servers using the most cost-effective and efficient networking available to maximize their return on investment. We are excited to demonstrate how T6 Unified Wire Adapters provide such access."

During the Flash Memory Summit (November 10-12, 2020), Chelsio will demonstrate the following solutions that illustrate how T6 Unified Wire adapter solutions offering high-speed Ethernet storage networking complement solid state storage technologies in the company's virtual booth:

100G Kernel and User Space NVMe/TCP Using Chelsio TOE for low-latency access to NVMe SSD storage.

NVMe Over Fabrics network access to NVMe devices with industry leading high performance and low latency 100GbE iWARP RDMA.

100G iSCSI Protocol Offload-based access to flash storage with extremely high throughput and IOPs.

