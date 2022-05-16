Chemed Corporation Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders; Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Stockholders of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) today elected a slate of 10 directors at the Company’s 2022 annual stockholders’ meeting. Each of the directors continues from the prior term.

Stockholders ratified the continuation of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent accountants for 2022. Shareholders also approved Chemed’s executive compensation and the 2022 Stock Incentive Plan.

Dividend Declared

Following the stockholders’ meeting, Chemed’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 36 cents per share on the Company’s capital stock, payable on June 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of May 26, 2022. This represents the 204th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to stockholders in Chemed’s 51 years as a public company.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care, and Roto-­Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516005626/en/