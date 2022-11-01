Chemed Q3 Profit Down, But Beats View; Lifts FY Profit Outlook

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) reported that its third quarter net income decreased to $56.87 million or $3.78 per share from $72.00 million or $4.55 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net income was $4.74 compared to $5.06 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.65 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Service revenues and sales for the quarter declined to $526.47 million from $538.67 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $527.05 million for the quarter.

The company now expects full-year 2022 earnings per share, excluding non-cash expense for stock options, tax benefits from stock option exercises, costs related to litigation, retention program for licensed healthcare employees, and other discrete items, to be in the range of $19.60 to $19.70. This compared to previous 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $19.30 to $19.50. Analysts expect annual earnings of $19.49 per share.

