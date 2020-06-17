Chemical Industry Veteran Dan Haas Joins Knowde as Chief Customer Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowde , the leading online marketplace for producers and buyers of chemicals, ingredients and polymers, today announced that chemical industry veteran Dan Haas has joined the company as its chief customer officer to lead all commercial activities.

Dan brings over 30 years of chemical industry expertise, most recently leading a segment of Accenture's global chemical industry practice. Prior to joining Accenture he held leadership positions at Elemica, Inc., ChemConnect.com and The Dow Chemical Company. Dan has operated as a business leader for one of the world's leading chemical companies, played a pivotal executive role in two chemical industry technologies companies, and built high performing consulting teams that have driven value creation at the intersection of digital disruption and business opportunity for many of the world's leading chemical companies. Dan has a true passion for helping buyers and sellers of chemicals, polymers and ingredients find new ways to get closer to each other and improve the satisfaction, efficiency and value of their business relationships.

"I am incredibly excited to join the exceptional Knowde team," said Dan Haas. "Knowde is a driving force for epic change in our industry - ushering in the next era of how business will be done in our ever-expanding digital economy. The rapid adoption rate of Knowde's digital marketplace by buyers and sellers alike is remarkable and I am very enthusiastic about what the future holds for our industry."

In his role as Chief Customer Officer Dan will focus on serving Knowde's rapidly growing customer base of buyers and sellers; expanding Knowde's all-important ecosystem partner relationships and ultimately driving Knowde revenue growth.

"We are excited to welcome Dan to the Knowde team. He is widely respected across the chemical industry for all he's done to help many industry players capitalize on their best opportunities and solve their toughest challenges. Throughout his career he has built a reputation as an enthusiastic, transparent and caring leader of people and he brings an outstanding track record of commercial success to Knowde," said Ali Amin-Javaheri, CEO and co-founder of Knowde. "As we look ahead to our next phase of explosive growth, Dan's leadership style, depth of industry knowledge and passion will contribute to the continued success of the many chemical industry buyers and sellers doing business on Knowde."

