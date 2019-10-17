Chemical recycling for flexibles and hard-to-recycle plastics strongly focused at RecyclePlast Asia

BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre for Management Technology (CMT)'s RecyclePlast Asia opens on 13 November, 2019 with a Circularity Tour - including visits to Serangan Beach (for overview of ocean plastic waste problem and meet local hero community), SMP Wisata Sanur (a school linked to waste management education) and meeting Waste pickers community in Tohpati Denpasar. The tour concludes with a visit to Danone-Aqua's Recycling Business Unit in Tohpati Denpasar.

The main summit will delve into Chemical Recycling Technology to Convert Mixed Plastics Waste into Virgin Quality Polymer -- highlighting prospects in Asia -- by Carlos Monreal, President & CEO, Plastic Energy. In another session, Klaus Wohnig, Managing Director, APK shares details about Newcycling® -- their innovative alternative to chemical recycling technology.

Also contributing as speaker is brandowner - Volvo Car Corporation presenting how it is achieving 25% recycled plastics target, especially its challenges in sourcing waste for new vehicles and specifications for recycled plastics in high-end auto applications.

Key experts in Plastics Waste Management from Asia joining the summit with insights on improving recovery rates, upgrading waste collection infrastructure, separation and dedicated deposit systems and regulations are --

Indonesia - The Indonesian Plastic Recycling Association (ADUPI)

- Taiwan - Da Fon Enviromental Technology Co.

- Philippines - Philippine Alliance for Recycling and Materials Sustainability (PARMS)

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the program also includes sessions on:

Developments in Food Grade rHDPE - Visy rPLASTICS

Solving ocean plastic on the frontline with Project STOP - Systemiq

Recycling beyond China & the impact of the Basel changes - thriving in a disrupted market - Fosimpe SL

& the impact of the changes - thriving in a disrupted market - Enzymatic Green Tech Solutions to Degrade Plastics Waste - Taraph Technologies

Sustainably sourced & biodgradeable smart water soluble polymer (PVA) to make soft flexible plastic films - Hydroplast

Biodegradable packaging made from starch - PT Intera Lestari Polimer (Enviplast)

Upcycling hard-to-recycle plastics to outdoor furniture - Replas

View event agenda or contact Hafizah at hafizah@cmtsp.com.sg | call +65 6346 9218 for more details.

RecyclePlast Asia is held in conjunction with 9th Asia PET, Polyester & Recycling on 13-15 November, 2019 in Bali.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191015/2611017-1

SOURCE Centre for Management Technology (CMT)