|
21.02.2023 13:36:20
Chemomab : FDA Clears IND Application For Phase 2 Trial Of CM-101 In Systemic Sclerosis; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) said Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the company's Investigational New Drug or IND Application to evaluate CM-101 in a Phase 2 trial in adults with systemic sclerosis.
In Tuesday pre-market trade, CMMB was trading at $2.54 up $0.58 or 29.59%.
CM-101 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody designed to interfere with key biological pathways associated with SSc and other serious fibro-inflammatory diseases.
Systemic sclerosis, also known as scleroderma, is a rare autoimmune rheumatic disease characterized by fibrosis and inflammation of the skin, joints and internal organs, as well as vascular abnormalities. It predominantly affects women and is typically diagnosed when patients are between 30 and 50 years old. There is no approved disease-modifying drug for the disease.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (spons. ADRs)
|1,52
|-17,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX schließen mit Gewinnen -- Chinas Börsen letztlich etwas leichter
Der heimische Markt schloss am Donnerstag etwas fester. Auch der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete Gewinne. Die Wall Street kann anfängliche Aufschläge nicht halten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag leicht abwärts. Der Handel in Japan ruhte derweil.