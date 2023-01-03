Chemomab Jumps 35% After Reporting NASH Trial Data

(RTTNews) - Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd. (CMMB) is up 35% in premarket trading Tuesday after reporting positive topline results from its NASH trial.

The phase IIa trial assessed subcutaneous formulation of CM-101 in Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) patients.

The trial was designed to evaluate the drug's impact on liver fibrosis biomarkers relevant to both NASH and the rare fibro-inflammatory conditions such as primary sclerosing cholangitis and systemic sclerosis.

The trial met its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability, and CM-101 achieved reductions in secondary endpoints that include a range of liver fibrosis biomarkers and physiologic assessments measured at baseline and at week 20.

Moreover, the company noted that after completion of the study, the unblinded data showed that patients in the CM-101-treated arm had higher baseline levels of fibrosis compared to placebo-treated patients. The impact of this difference on the results is unknown.

The company ended the third quarter of 2022 with cash and cash equivalents totaling $46.5 million.

CMMB has traded in a range of $1.75 to $7.54 in the last 52 weeks. The stock closed Friday's trading at $3.2, up 10.34%.