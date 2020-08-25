Chemonics Expands Energy Capabilities with Acquisition of Nexant Government Services

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemonics International announced today that it has acquired the Government Services Business Unit of Nexant Inc., a sought-after advisor to governments and multilateral organizations in energy sector planning, policy, reform, and investment. Terms of the tuck-in transaction, which closed on August 21, 2020, were not disclosed.

"The addition of Nexant Government Services enhances Chemonics' multidisciplinary offering in energy and our ability to help address the global challenge of providing affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy for the 1.2 billion people around the world who lack reliable access," Chemonics' President and CEO Jamey Butcher said.

The acquisition includes the transfer of all Nexant Government Services staff and assets including current USAID contracts. The agreement also gives Chemonics continued access to Nexant Inc.'s energy specialists beyond the acquired Government Services team.

"Our team is excited to be joining Chemonics and to have the opportunities to expand our services that a broader, global consulting platform offers," said Matthew Mendis, senior vice president of Nexant Government Services. "The complementary strengths of each firm in development and the energy sector make for a powerful combination to tackle the growing needs for affordable and sustainable energy."

"Company culture is important, and Nexant shares our values and mission to help people around the world live healthier, more productive and more independent lives. This integration of Nexant Government Services talent and expertise combined with a structured, forward partnership with Nexant Inc. builds upon a record of successful collaboration between the two firms," Butcher said.

About Chemonics International Inc. (www.chemonics.com)

Founded in 1975, Chemonics is an employee-owned international development consulting firm. Working in more than 70 countries around the globe, our network of 5,000 specialists shares a simple belief: that the challenges we face today are best solved through the right partnerships — sharing knowledge, expertise, and experience to deliver results. Chemonics' portfolio includes 40 contracts focused on energy sector reforms and low emission development (LED) in 20 countries.

About Nexant Government Services

Nexant Government Services plays an influential role in integrated national and regional energy policy and planning, developing energy markets, and facilitating innovative approaches to the financing of energy infrastructure and energy efficiency technologies. Since its inception in 2000, the team has completed more than 2,000 projects in 70 countries throughout Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

