22.08.2023 15:01:26

Cheniere Energy, BASF Sign Long-Term LNG Sale And Purchase Deal

(RTTNews) - LNG producer Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) announced Tuesday that its unit Cheniere Marketing, LLC has entered into a long-term liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement or SPA with German chemical company BASF (BASFY.PK, BFA.L).

Under the SPA, BASF has agreed to purchase up to around 0.8 million tonnes per annum of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board basis for a purchase price indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.

Deliveries will commence in mid-2026 and will increase to approximately 0.8 mtpa upon the start of commercial operations of Train Seven, subject to a positive Final Investment Decision with respect to the first train of the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Expansion Project or SPL Expansion Project in Louisiana.

The term of the SPA extends through 2043.

The company noted that the SPL Expansion Project is being developed for up to approximately 20 mtpa of total LNG capacity.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cheniere Energy IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cheniere Energy IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cheniere Energy IncShs 153,20 -1,16% Cheniere Energy IncShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX fällt zurück -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen vorwiegend fester
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte leichter. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert am Mittwoch stabil. Die Wall Street bewegt sich knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen