Cheniere Energy Aktie
WKN: 580884 / ISIN: US16411R2085
|
30.10.2025 15:00:03
Cheniere Energy Q3 Profit Climbs, Reaffirms FY25 EBITDA Guidance
(RTTNews) - Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG), a liquefied Natural Gas production and export company, Thursday reported increased profit for the third quarter.
The company's net income attributable to the company for the latest period came in at $1.05 billion compared to $0.893 billion prior-year quarter.
For the reported period, net income per share attributable to common stockholders was $4.75 per share compared to $ 3.93 per share a year ago.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn $3.8 per share. The company's consolidated adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.6 billion from $1.48 billion last year.
Cheniere's total revenues were $4.44 billion, higher than $3.76 billion in the prior year.
The company stated that it maintains the consolidated adjusted EBITDA guidance between $6.6 billion and $7.0 billion for the full year 2025.
On Thursday, the shares are trading 0.76 percent or 1.60 cents higher, at $209.53 on the New York Stock Exchange.
