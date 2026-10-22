Cheniere Energy Aktie

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WKN: 580884 / ISIN: US16411R2085

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22.10.2026 16:13:03

Cheniere Signs Long-term LNG Supply Agreements With QatarEnergy

(RTTNews) - U.S. liquefied natural gas exporter Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) announced on Thursday that it has signed long-term sale and purchase agreements to supply QatarEnergy with LNG through 2054.

Under the agreements, QatarEnergy will purchase a combined 4 million tonnes per annum of LNG from Cheniere's Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on a free-on-board basis.

Cheniere said QatarEnergy had agreed to buy 2 million tonnes per annum from each facility, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the early 2030s and continue through the end of 2054.

The company said 1 million tonnes per annum under the Sabine Pass agreement remains subject to a positive final investment decision on the first phase of the Sabine Pass Expansion Project.

Cheniere is developing the Sabine Pass expansion project with expected peak production capacity of up to 20 million tonnes per annum of LNG, which would increase total production capacity at the facility to more than 50 million tonnes per annum.

The company said it signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract with Bechtel Energy for the first phase of the project in May and authorized the contractor to begin early engineering and procurement activities.

On the NYSE, shares of Cheniere were gaining 1.25 percent, changing hands at $287.71

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Cheniere Energy IncShs 266,40 4,14% Cheniere Energy IncShs

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