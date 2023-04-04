CHENMED PUBLISHES 2022 IMPACT REPORT

Third Annual Impact Report Shows How ChenMed is Transforming Lives

MIAMI, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, one of the nation's leading primary care providers focused on serving seniors, has published its 2022 Impact Report, "Transforming Lives." The report highlights the company's growth while showcasing how it is transforming care, transforming careers, and transforming communities with its high-touch, value-based concierge care for the most vulnerable populations.

Last year, ChenMed expanded into 20 new cities and added 26 new medical centers, many in neighborhoods that were previously healthcare deserts. In addition, the company was named one of America's Most Loved Workplaces by Newsweek for the second year in a row and honored as one of Fortune's Best Places to Work in Health Care, among many other national and local recognitions for corporate culture and innovation.

"It is clear that it will take bold changes to improve our country's healthcare system," says Christopher Chen, M.D., ChenMed CEO. "Our Impact Report celebrates how ChenMed is leading the way by putting patients and communities first and creating real change. We aren't just moving the needle; we are transforming care."

ChenMed is transforming primary care at more than 125 Chen, Dedicated, and JenCare Senior Medical Centers across 15 states. The highly-personalized approach is proven to deliver better health. The benefits to patients are clear: in 2019, ChenMed patients experienced 50% fewer hospitalizations and 35% fewer emergency room visits compared to Medicare averages.

In 2022, ChenMed also expanded its leading healthcare technology company, Curity™. The Curity platform provides actionable insights and tools that enable primary care physicians and their teams to deliver world-class value-based care and achieve the best outcomes for their members. Named one of the Best Places to Work in IT by Computerworld, Curity is the technology foundation of ChenMed's respected value-based care medical groups including Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center Florida, Dedicated Senior Medical Center National, and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

Curity also powers the advanced technology and patient app behind ChenMed's latest brand, IntuneHealth™. IntuneHealth delivers high-quality, convenient care to individuals through in-center, in-home, and virtual visits. It makes healthcare accessible, simple, and coordinated to provide the best experience and outcomes for members, another transformation from the old healthcare delivery model.

"We put the power to make healthcare decisions in the hands of our physician-led teams. We also focus on building the patient-doctor relationship to create trust and communication. In addition, ChenMed goes beyond just medical care to address social determinants of health and inequities our patients may face with housing and food insecurity and other issues that impact their health," Dr. Chen adds. "Taking a holistic approach is another way ChenMed is different from the traditional model of care."

The 2022 ChenMed Impact Report also celebrates how ChenMed is transforming communities, including its community service and humanitarian relief initiatives. One example is a $3 million donation to the University of Miami'sLeonard M. Miller School of Medicine to establish the Chen Family Endowed Chair to Advance Primary Care and Health Equity Research. Multiple generations of the Chen family have graduated from the Miller School, and the family wants to ensure future generations of medical students will be inspired to help reduce health disparities and improve the lives of residents in the most medically underserved communities.

"We know the current system where patients often feel ignored or unloved doesn't work. That is why ChenMed is out to transform lives and spread love," says Stephanie Chen, J.D., ChenMed chief legal and culture officer. "At ChenMed, we know we are making a positive difference for our team members, our patients, and the communities we serve. Our Impact Report shares some of the ways we are doing that and we want it to motivate others to put compassion and caring first."

ChenMed also transforms careers by celebrating team members through robust recognition programs. The company creates special moments throughout the year and highlights diversity by honoring and recognizing heritage months and creating Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to offer team members a diverse range of informative activities, programs, and engagement opportunities.

Many team members also embrace the service mentality at ChenMed, collectively volunteering more than 20,000 hours to local organizations. They generously give their time and talent to help others. From international and domestic mission trips to disaster relief efforts around the country, ChenMed transforms communities through its team members' support.

"There are so many people that the healthcare status quo doesn't work for. When we can improve the health of one person, we are actually improving the lives of entire families and communities," said Gordon Chen, CMO at ChenMed. "That ability to transform lives is what drives ChenMed and our team members every day."

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management, and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The growing company operates more than 125 senior medical centers in 15 states. Named a Fortune "Change the World" company, twice-named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek, and a Certified Best Place to Work® by the Best Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center Florida, Dedicated Senior Medical Center National, JenCare Senior Medical Center, and IntuneHealth™. Thanks to its nimble and growing software entity, Curity, ChenMed also was recently named "Best Places to Work in IT" by Computerworld.

