ChenMed Receives Two Prestigious Culture Awards: Best Companies for Women and Best Companies for Diversity

The medical, management and technology company transforming care of underserved seniors is among only a handful of healthcare providers honored in both categories

MIAMI, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading medical practice providing high-touch, personalized primary care to Medicare-eligible seniors, has received two coveted awards for the culture of love and inspiration it shows to its employees. The brand reputation platform, Comparably, has named ChenMed among the 2022 Best Companies for Women and Best Companies for Minorities. ChenMed is one of the few healthcare providers named to both lists.

"ChenMed promotes a healthy culture of inclusivity and meaningful growth opportunities for team members."

Those workplace culture awards - part of Comparably's annual Best Places to Work series – are based upon sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously responded to questions on Comparably.com. Female employees offered ratings for the Women's list, while people of color provided ratings for the Diversity list. Final rankings correspond to feedback on nearly 20 metrics, from compensation (salary, bonus, raises) and career growth (opportunities, mentorship, goals) to leadership (CEO, executives, direct managers) and work environment (work-life balance, perks & benefits, coworkers).

"We are honored to be named among the Best Companies for Women and Best Companies for Diversity, two awards that celebrate our core values of love, accountability and passion for both our team members and the seniors we love to keep healthy," said Stephanie Chen, Chief Legal and Culture Officer at ChenMed. "Receiving both designations further validates that ChenMed promotes a healthy culture of inclusivity and meaningful growth opportunities for team members of all backgrounds, cultures, and walks of life."

ChenMed prides itself on providing equitable access and advancement to all employees. Its highly skilled workforce includes a majority of female clinicians and medical center directors. Many of ChenMed's physicians come from immigrant backgrounds, including from the Caribbean, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Many of those doctors trained in their own countries, then re-trained in the U.S., making them extremely knowledgeable of best healthcare practices, especially for seniors.

The company also boasts a staff that reflects the many diverse communities it serves across Florida, the southern U.S., and throughout the Midwest region. In addition to supporting social and racial equity, ChenMed embraces its employees' backgrounds and cultures by actively observing Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, Asian-American Pacific Islander Month, Women's History Month, and Juneteenth.

Plus, ChenMed encourages employees to participate in employee resource groups (ERGs) relevant to their interests during business hours, including AWARE2 (All Working Together to Achieve Racial Equity and Equality); CHARISMA (ChenMed Healthcare Allies Respecting Individuality & Sexuality of Members & Associates); WIN (Women Inspire Network); and VET (Veteran Engagement Team).

"Our beautifully diverse workforce embraces ChenMed's commitment to providing affordable, best-in-class, transformative primary care for underserved senior populations," says Stephanie Chen. "Together, we build trust and relationships with our patients that lead to more effectively detecting and managing high-risk diseases, and reducing hospital admissions by as much as 50 percent."

About ChenMed:

ChenMed , headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company now operates more than 120 senior medical centers in 15 states. Named a Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company, twice named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine , and a certified Best Place to Work® by the Best Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center , Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center . Thanks to its leading healthcare technology organization, Curity™, ChenMed was recently named a "Best Place to Work in IT" by IDG's Insider Pro and ComputerWorld.

About Comparably:

Comparably (now a ZoomInfo company) is a brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work & Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news

