CHEQ AND WASHINGTON COMMANDERS ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP, ENHANCING THE FAN EXPERIENCE THROUGH THE INSTALLATION OF EXPRESS KIOSKS AT FEDEXFIELD

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CHEQ announced a new innovative partnership with the Washington Commanders for the 2022 season. This partnership will give Commanders fans the opportunity to reduce the time spent waiting in lines at the stadium with the installation of express self-service kiosks at select locations throughout FedExField, the Commanders home stadium. Additionally, the Commanders are the first professional sports team to partner with CHEQ in the nation's capital.

CHEQ and Commanders Team Up

To kick off this partnership, CHEQ has installed express self-service kiosks for the start of the 2022 season at select locations throughout the stadium to allow fans to order at their own pace and reduce the time spent waiting in lines. Approximately five of the busiest concession stands at FedExField will be converted to express kiosk ordering on CHEQ at the beginning of the season, Johnny Rockets 340, Hoffmans 326 and the 330-331 Food Court that includes Taffers Tavern, Seafood at the Shack and DMV Crabroll.

"We are committed to leveraging innovative fan-facing technology throughout FedExField to ensure we provide fans with a best-in-class gameday experience,'' said Commanders Chief Partnership Officer, Ryan Moreland. "This partnership with CHEQ provides our fans with easier, faster access to incredible food vendors at the stadium with reduced wait times, providing fans more time to enjoy the game and cheer on the Burgundy & Gold."

In addition to stadiums, CHEQ partners with local restaurants to allow users to send and pay for food and drinks directly to their friends' tables or seats from anywhere in the world, giving local restaurant-goers the ability to use CHEQ both inside and outside the stadium.

"Uplifting local food and beverage venues throughout the community is part of our core mission," said CHEQ's Chief Revenue Officer, Jake Stone. "FedExField, home of the Washington Commanders, is a gathering place for the whole Washington metropolitan area, and we are excited to team up with them to enhance the fan experience through express kiosk ordering and to boost community engagement."

About CHEQ

CHEQ is the world's first social payments platform, connecting consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by any restaurant, café, bar, or stadium to make transactions fun, easy, and worry- free. Users can even send food and drinks directly to their friends from anywhere in the world. CHEQ lets venues retain their unique banding within the app and keep their direct relationships with their guests. www.cheqplease.com

About the Washington Commanders

Owned by Dan and Tanya Snyder since 1999, the Washington Commanders were founded in Boston in 1932 and are one of the original members of the NFL's Eastern Division. The Washington Commanders relocated to Washington, D.C. in 1937 and have since become one of the most recognizable professional sports franchises in history, featuring multiple Hall of Fame coaches, 19 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and one recipient of the Walter Payton Man of The Year Award, Darrell Green. A proud and storied franchise, the team has won five World Championship titles including the 1937 and 1942 National Football League Championship games, as well as Super Bowls XVII, XXII and XXVI. Since 1997, the Team has played their home games at FedExField, a multi-purpose stadium located in Landover, MD. Washington Commanders Football Operations are headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia, and its Business Operations are headquartered at FedExField.

