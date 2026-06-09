Cheras Community Health Campaign Targets Lifesaving CPR Skills Amid Rising Heart Health Concerns



EQS Newswire / 09/06/2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST

Two-day public health initiative aims to train 1,200 Malaysians in CPR and AED skills while promoting preventive healthcare and wellness

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Together for Health, a two-day community health campaign at Cheras LeisureMall on 20 and 21 June 2026 from 11am to 7pm.



Open to the public of all ages, the initiative aims to make health education, preventive care and lifesaving skills more accessible through a series of engaging and practical activities centred around the theme, "Start with health. Lead with heart."



One of the key highlights of the programme is a large-scale CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) training initiative targeting up to 1,200 participants aged 12 and above. Conducted by certified trainers, the sessions are designed to equip members of the public with the confidence and knowledge to respond during sudden cardiac arrest emergencies before professional medical help arrives.



The event comes at a critical time as Malaysia continues to record concerning health trends. According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023, one in six Malaysian adults is living with diabetes, while nearly one in three has hypertension and high cholesterol. More than 2.3 million adults are currently living with at least three major non-communicable diseases simultaneously, increasing their risk of heart disease and stroke.



Emergency preparedness also remains a growing concern. A study published in the Medical Journal of Malaysia reported that out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) survival rates in Malaysia remain below five percent, largely due to delayed emergency response and limited public knowledge of CPR and AED usage.



Beyond emergency response training, visitors can participate in various health-focused activities at the Level 2 Concourse, Cheras LeisureMall, including:



Basic physical and mental health screenings

Health talks and sharing sessions by medical practitioners with topics covering vision health, parenting and child development, and stress management

Medical and rehabilitation equipment booths

Interactive fitness challenges and mental health assessments The programme aims to create a more inclusive and approachable environment that encourages healthier lifestyles, early health intervention and greater public awareness across different age groups.



The initiative also builds on the momentum of Selangor Heart Safe, one of Selangor's earliest large-scale public CPR and AED training campaigns held on 26 April 2025 at Megah Rise Mall, which successfully trained nearly 700 members of the public in essential lifesaving skills.



Participation in the CPR and AED training sessions is free and open to individuals aged 12 and above. Other activities at the event are complimentary and open to all visitors. Online pre-registration is encouraged, while walk-in participation will be accommodated subject to availability.



Pre-registration can be made via:



For more information and updates, please visit PPB Properties' social media pages.



Hashtag: #PPBProperties #TogetherforHealth #publichealthcampaign #CPR&AEDtraining #CSR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Selangor State Health Department (JKNS) The Selangor State Health Department (Jabatan Kesihatan Negeri Selangor) is committed to safeguarding and improving public health through quality healthcare services, disease prevention, health promotion, and emergency preparedness initiatives across the state.



As part of Malaysia's Ministry of Health, JKNS oversees hospitals, health clinics, public health programmes, and community healthcare services throughout Selangor. Through strategic collaborations, public education, and continuous healthcare innovation, the department strives to enhance community well-being, strengthen healthcare accessibility, and build a healthier society.



About Selangor Committee on Resuscitation Training (SCORT) The Selangor Committee on Resuscitation Training (SCORT) is dedicated to advancing resuscitation education, emergency preparedness, and lifesaving skills across Selangor. Through structured training programmes, community outreach initiatives, and strategic collaborations with healthcare institutions and organizations, SCORT promotes CPR, AED, and life support awareness among healthcare professionals and the public. The committee champions standardized, evidence-based practices and empowering communities with essential emergency response skills, SCORT strives to strengthen the chain of survival.



PPB Properties PPB Properties, the property division of PPB Group Berhad, has built a sterling reputation for crafting high-value residential, retail and commercial spaces since 1982.



Its recent projects include Megah Rise in Petaling Jaya, Southern Marina Residences in Iskandar Puteri, Taman Tanah Aman in Penang and Lumina Bedong in Kedah. PPB Properties also manages several retail projects, including three shopping malls in the Klang Valley, Cheras LeisureMall, The LINC KL and Megah Rise Mall, as well as New World Park and The Whiteaways Arcade in George Town, Penang.





News Source: PPB Properties

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 June 2026 - As Malaysia faces growing concerns over heart health, chronic diseases and low emergency response readiness, PPB Properties, together with Jabatan Kesihatan Negeri Selangor and Selangor Committee on Resuscitation Training (SCORT), will organise, a two-day community health campaign at Cheras LeisureMall on 20 and 21 June 2026 from 11am to 7pm.Open to the public of all ages, the initiative aims to make health education, preventive care and lifesaving skills more accessible through a series of engaging and practical activities centred around the theme,One of the key highlights of the programme is a large-scale CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) training initiative targeting up to 1,200 participants aged 12 and above. Conducted by certified trainers, the sessions are designed to equip members of the public with the confidence and knowledge to respond during sudden cardiac arrest emergencies before professional medical help arrives.The event comes at a critical time as Malaysia continues to record concerning health trends. According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023, one in six Malaysian adults is living with diabetes, while nearly one in three has hypertension and high cholesterol. More than 2.3 million adults are currently living with at least three major non-communicable diseases simultaneously, increasing their risk of heart disease and stroke.Emergency preparedness also remains a growing concern. A study published in thereported that out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) survival rates in Malaysia remain below five percent, largely due to delayed emergency response and limited public knowledge of CPR and AED usage.Beyond emergency response training, visitors can participate in various health-focused activities at the Level 2 Concourse, Cheras LeisureMall, including:The programme aims to create a more inclusive and approachable environment that encourages healthier lifestyles, early health intervention and greater public awareness across different age groups.The initiative also builds on the momentum of, one of Selangor's earliest large-scale public CPR and AED training campaigns held on 26 April 2025 at Megah Rise Mall, which successfully trained nearly 700 members of the public in essential lifesaving skills.Participation in the CPR and AED training sessions is free and open to individuals aged 12 and above. Other activities at the event are complimentary and open to all visitors. Online pre-registration is encouraged, while walk-in participation will be accommodated subject to availability.Pre-registration can be made via: https://tr.ee/lCkLXo For more information and updates, please visit PPB Properties' social media pages.Hashtag: #PPBProperties #TogetherforHealth #publichealthcampaign #CPR&AEDtraining #CSRThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The Selangor State Health Department (Jabatan Kesihatan Negeri Selangor) is committed to safeguarding and improving public health through quality healthcare services, disease prevention, health promotion, and emergency preparedness initiatives across the state.As part of Malaysia's Ministry of Health, JKNS oversees hospitals, health clinics, public health programmes, and community healthcare services throughout Selangor. Through strategic collaborations, public education, and continuous healthcare innovation, the department strives to enhance community well-being, strengthen healthcare accessibility, and build a healthier society.The Selangor Committee on Resuscitation Training (SCORT) is dedicated to advancing resuscitation education, emergency preparedness, and lifesaving skills across Selangor. Through structured training programmes, community outreach initiatives, and strategic collaborations with healthcare institutions and organizations, SCORT promotes CPR, AED, and life support awareness among healthcare professionals and the public. The committee champions standardized, evidence-based practices and empowering communities with essential emergency response skills, SCORT strives to strengthen the chain of survival.PPB Properties, the property division of PPB Group Berhad, has built a sterling reputation for crafting high-value residential, retail and commercial spaces since 1982.Its recent projects include Megah Rise in Petaling Jaya, Southern Marina Residences in Iskandar Puteri, Taman Tanah Aman in Penang and Lumina Bedong in Kedah. PPB Properties also manages several retail projects, including three shopping malls in the Klang Valley, Cheras LeisureMall, The LINC KL and Megah Rise Mall, as well as New World Park and The Whiteaways Arcade in George Town, Penang.News Source: PPB Properties 09/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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