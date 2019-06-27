Cherry Creek Mortgage Company Commemorates Ongoing Partnership With The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network With Fifth Annual Fundraising Effort

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Creek Mortgage Company is celebrating its ongoing partnership with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) and recently hosted its fifth annual Swing for a Cure golf tournament to raise funds for the organization. Cherry Creek Mortgage and tournament participants raised over $30,000 to support PanCAN's urgent mission to save lives through research, clinical initiatives, patient services, and advocacy.

"Pancreatic cancer affects thousands of people every day, and it has personally impacted employees and members of the Cherry Creek Mortgage community," said Jeff May, Cherry Creek Mortgage President and CEO. "Not only are we proud to honor the legacy of our colleagues who lost their battle with pancreatic cancer, we are grateful for the opportunity to support PanCAN's vision to increase survival rates and fund research."

Cherry Creek Mortgage's annual Swing for a Cure golf tournament brings together employees, partners, and community members to raise funds for PanCAN. All the proceeds from the event go directly to support PanCAN's mission.

"We are so fortunate to have Cherry Creek Mortgage as a partner in the fight against pancreatic cancer. The money raised through their event is helping to make more moments that matter for patients and their loved ones," said Brooke Caviglia, PanCAN Senior Manager of Community Partnerships.

About Cherry Creek Mortgage Company

Cherry Creek Mortgage Company Co., Inc. NMLS #3001 has a 32-year tradition of serving the needs of home buyers across the country. With a reputation built on a passion for responsible lending and dedication to personal relationships, Cherry Creek Mortgage has helped thousands of customers realize their goal of home ownership. Cherry Creek Mortgage's specialized internal processes and proprietary technology deliver a digital mortgage experience with a personal touch. The company is headquartered in Colorado and is licensed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Learn more at cherrycreekmortgage.com.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is dedicated to fighting the world's toughest cancer. In our urgent mission to save lives, we attack pancreatic cancer on all fronts: research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy. Our effort is amplified by a nationwide network of grassroots support. We are determined to improve patient outcomes today and to double pancreatic cancer survival.

