21.02.2023 23:00:24
Chesapeake Energy Announces Sale Of Second Eagle Ford Package For $1.4 Bln
(RTTNews) - Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Tuesday announced that it has executed an agreement to sell a portion of its remaining Eagle Ford asset to INEOS Energy for $1.4 billion.
"Today marks another important step on our path to exiting the Eagle Ford as we focus our capital on the premium rock, returns and runway of our Marcellus and Haynesville positions," said Chesapeake President and Chief Executive Officer Nick Dell'Osso. "We are pleased to have secured an aggregate of $2.825 billion to date and remain actively engaged with other parties regarding the rest of our Eagle Ford position."
Chesapeake has agreed to sell about 172,000 acres and about 2,300 wells in the black oil portion of its Eagle Ford asset primarily in Dimmit, LaSalle and McMullen counties, along with related property, plant and equipment.
Average net daily production from these properties was around 36,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) during the fourth quarter of 2022. As of December 31, 2022, net proved reserves associated with these properties were approximately 144 million barrels of oil equivalent.
