Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.02.2023 22:31:11

Chesapeake Energy Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $3.51 billion, or $24.00 per share. This compares with $1.43 billion, or $11.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.62 billion or $4.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.7% to $4.13 billion from $3.09 billion last year.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $3.51 Bln. vs. $1.43 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $24.00 vs. $11.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.99 -Revenue (Q4): $4.13 Bln vs. $3.09 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Chesapeake Energy Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.