CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION PROVIDES 2022 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) today announced that it will release its 2022 first quarter operational and financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:00 am EDT. The telephone number to access the conference call is 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 3710649.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation is powered by dedicated and innovative employees who are focused on discovering and responsibly developing our leading positions in top U.S. oil and gas plays. With a goal to achieve net-zero direct GHG emissions by 2035, Chesapeake is committed to safely answering the call for affordable, reliable, lower carbon energy.




INVESTOR CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACT:

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION

Brad Sylvester, CFA

(405) 935-8870

ir@chk.com

Gordon Pennoyer

(405) 935-8878

media@chk.com

6100 North Western Avenue

P.O. Box 18496

Oklahoma City, OK 73154

 

