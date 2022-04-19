|
19.04.2022 19:11:00
Chesapeake Utilities to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on May 4th
DOVER, Del., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The earnings press release will be issued on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after market close.
To participate in this call, dial 877.224.1468 and reference Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's 2022 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call.
To access the replay recording of this call, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page on www.chpk.com.
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com.
Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
For more information, contact:
Alex Whitelam
Head of Investor Relations
awhitelam@chpk.com
215.872.2507
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-to-host-first-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-on-may-4th-301528263.html
SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Chesapeake Utilities CorpShsmehr Nachrichten
|
22.02.22
|Ausblick: Chesapeake Utilities vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Chesapeake Utilities informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
05.11.21
|Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
02.11.21
|Ausblick: Chesapeake Utilities legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.08.21
|Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Chesapeake Utilities CorpShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Chesapeake Utilities CorpShs
|137,94
|1,80%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg geht unvermindert weiter: ATX deutlich fester -- DAX klettert -- Asiatische Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel mit grünen Vorzeichen. Auch der DAX notiert höher. In Asien geht es im Mittwochshandel abermals in verschiedene Richtungen.