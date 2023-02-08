|
Chesapeake Utilities to Host its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Feb. 23, 2023
DOVER, Del. , Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The earnings press release will be issued on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, after market close.
To listen to the Company's conference call via live webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page on www.chpk.com.
For investors and analysts that wish to participate by phone for the question and answer portion of the call, please use the following dial-in information:
Toll-free: 800.225.9448
International: 203.518.9708
Conference ID: CPKQ422
A replay of the presentation will be made available on the previously noted website following the conclusion of the call.
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.
Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
For more information, contact:
Alex Whitelam
Head of Investor Relations
awhitelam@chpk.com
215.872.2507
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-to-host-its-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-on-feb-23-2023-301742012.html
SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
