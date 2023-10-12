|
12.10.2023 18:52:00
Chesapeake Utilities to Host its Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on November 3, 2023
DOVER, Del., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The earnings press release will be issued on Thursday, November 2, 2023, after market close.
To listen to the Company's conference call via live webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page on www.chpk.com.
For investors and analysts that wish to participate by phone for the question and answer portion of the call, please use the following dial-in information below. A replay of the presentation will be made available on the previously noted website following the conclusion of the call.
Toll-free: 800.343.5172
International: 203.518.9848
Conference ID: CPKQ323
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.
Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
For more information, contact:
Heidi Watkins
Shareholder Services Manager
hwatkins@chpk.com
302.734.6716
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-to-host-its-third-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-on-november-3-2023-301955252.html
SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Chesapeake Utilities CorpShsmehr Nachrichten
|
02.08.23
|Ausblick: Chesapeake Utilities mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Chesapeake Utilities gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.23
|Chesapeake Utilities: Q1 Earnings Insights (Benzinga)
|
02.05.23
|Ausblick: Chesapeake Utilities präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
18.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Chesapeake Utilities vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.02.23
|Earnings Outlook For Chesapeake Utilities (Benzinga)
|
21.02.23
|Ausblick: Chesapeake Utilities stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Chesapeake Utilities CorpShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Chesapeake Utilities CorpShs
|85,50
|-0,58%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit uneinheitlicher Entwicklung -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein uneinheitlicher Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.