18.10.2022 16:34:00

Chesapeake Utilities to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on November 3rd

DOVER, Del., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The earnings press release will be issued on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after market close.

To participate in this call, dial 877.224.1468 and reference Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call.

To access the replay recording of this call, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page on www.chpk.com.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.         

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact: 
Alex Whitelam 
Head of Investor Relations 
awhitelam@chpk.com  
215.872.2507  

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-to-host-third-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-on-november-3rd-301652324.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

