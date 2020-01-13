Chetan Walia Awarded As Top-100 Leaders In Education

CONNAUGHT PLACE, India, Jan. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chetan Walia, CEO BeOne Foundation for Transformational Leadership, was conferred with the "Top 100 Leaders in Education'' award for his significant contributions towards the field of education at GFEL, held at Dubai on December 16–18, 2019.

Chetan Walia has been conducting programs for corporate audiences in the domain of growth strategies, change, creativity and innovation. He has also mentored and coached many influential business leaders.

Most significantly he believes in empowering people to create and live truly exceptional lives and the award is recognition of those efforts.

He works with corporates, with academia, publishes and distributes books, shares his knowledge through his YouTube channel, and blogs, to persevere with a passionate mission which is to bring about an awareness to create a harmonious world.

Accepting the award Chetan said, "I truly believe that the change needed to transform the world will be brought about by inspired and aware people rather than by politicians and renowned personalities."

With BeOne, he has also recently launched a Breakthrough Speaking Academy to create professional public speakers who can join in on the mission to transform the world through inspiring people.

