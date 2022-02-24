Chevron, Iwatani Announce Agreement to Build 30 Hydrogen Fueling Stations in California

Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (Chevron), a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), and Iwatani Corporation of America (ICA), a wholly owned subsidiary company of Iwatani Corporation (TYO: 8088), today announced an agreement to co-develop and construct 30 hydrogen fueling sites in California by 2026.

As part of the agreement, Chevron plans to fund construction of the sites, which are expected to be located at Chevron-branded retail locations across the state. The stations will initially fuel light-duty vehicles while retaining the flexibility to service heavy-duty vehicles over the long term. Iwatani will operate and maintain the hydrogen fueling sites and provide hydrogen supply and transportation logistics services. Chevron plans to supply a portion of the fueling sites with excess hydrogen production capacity at its Richmond Refinery and future hydrogen production from pilot projects in Northern California.

"Chevron believes that hydrogen has the potential to assist in lowering the carbon emissions of the transportation sector and other hard-to-decarbonize industries,” said Andy Walz, president of Americas Fuels & Lubricants for Chevron. "We are excited to work with Iwatani to advance the entire hydrogen transportation value chain from production to consumer purchase in order to help our customers lower their lifecycle transportation carbon intensities.”

"This extensive collaboration between Iwatani and Chevron demonstrates our shared vision and commitment to support the decarbonization of transportation,” said Joseph S. Cappello, chairman and CEO of Iwatani Corporation of America. "Together, Chevron and Iwatani will establish one of the most robust, vertically integrated supply and infrastructure ecosystems in California and is a model that can be replicated to other markets.”

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and seeking to grow lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About Iwatani

Since 1941, Iwatani has regarded hydrogen as the ultimate clean energy source and has consistently engaged in initiatives to encourage its widespread use. Under the corporate slogan "A world where all enjoy true comfort – this is Iwatani’s desire,” Iwatani strives to solve environmental concerns with the aim of achieving a carbon- free society through the use of hydrogen.

Iwatani is Japan’s only fully integrated supplier of hydrogen and presently supplies its extensive base of light and heavy-duty hydrogen refueling stations and industrial customers via five liquid and ten gaseous hydrogen production plants throughout the country. Leveraging its parent company’s expertise, Iwatani Corporation of America (ICA) has embarked on an ambitious growth program to establish a vertically integrated hydrogen business in the US, which includes hydrogen supply, distribution and logistics services as well as operations & maintenance services to hydrogen refueling station owners. ICA also owns and operates a growing network of Iwatani-branded hydrogen refueling stations in California.

Iwatani Corporation of America has headquarters offices in Houston, Texas and Santa Clara, California.

