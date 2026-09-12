Chevron Already Committed $7 Billion to Venezuela. Trump Says Exxon Is Next. Here's the Big Difference Between the 2.

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is one of the world's largest energy companies, but it tends to operate in a very conservative manner. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is another industry giant, and while slightly smaller, it has been willing to take on some risks that Exxon has specifically avoided.

One big difference between the two is Venezuela. And, at least for now, it looks like Chevron's willingness to stay in the country despite political uncertainty has set it up for success. That leaves Exxon to play catch-up in what could be one of the world's most important energy-producing countries. Here's what you need to know.

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