Chevron Announces $250,000 Donation to New Mexico Wildfire Relief Efforts

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today announced a contribution of $250,000 from the Chevron Global Community Fund to the All Together NM Fund and Taos Community Foundation to support relief efforts for wildfires in New Mexico.

"Chevron is committed to supporting first responders, local governments, and non-profit organizations as they fight to contain fires across Taos and Colfax counties in northern New Mexico," said Mark Urfer, manager of Chevron's Questa Site in Questa, New Mexico, which has employees, contractors, and community partners affected by the situation. "The company's donations reflect our commitment to helping people in the communities where we do business.”

The All Together NM Fund and the Chevron Questa Grants for Good Fund at Taos Community Foundation will each receive a $125,000 donation to support immediate relief efforts throughout the state. In addition, the company will match qualifying donations to wildfire relief efforts made by employees and retirees, as well as provide financial contributions to non-profit organizations where employees volunteer.

"Through our legacy companies, Chevron has been active in New Mexico since the early 1920s," said Ryder Booth, vice president of Chevron North America Exploration & Production Company's Mid-Continent Business Unit, which includes the company's significant Permian Basin assets in New Mexico and Texas. "Our heartfelt thoughts are with every New Mexican affected by fires in the state, including the firefighters and other responders working tirelessly in challenging conditions.”

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and seeking to grow lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About the All Together NM Fund

The All Together NM Fund was established in 2020 by the New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations in conjunction with the Office of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to help New Mexico respond to and eventually recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Support from the All Together NM Fund is currently going to emergency shelter, food and water distribution, and other critical services for New Mexicans affected by recent wildfire disasters across the state. Santa Fe Community Foundation, which serves as the fiscal agent for the All Together NM Fund, has awarded $116 million in grants since 1981.

About Taos Community Foundation

Taos Community Foundation, home of the Chevron Questa Grants for Good Fund, is dedicated to serving the unique needs of the communities of Taos County and western Colfax County. The organization's philanthropic efforts seek to enrich the lives and opportunities of citizens and protect the environment. Taos Community Foundation is currently awarding grants to support direct assistance for those impacted by wildfires in northern New Mexico. The organization has awarded over $9.3 million dollars in grants and scholarships since 1998.

