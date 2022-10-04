Chevron Announces $500,000 Contribution for Hurricane Relief

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced today a commitment of $500,000 to support relief efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian left devastation across the state, causing catastrophic flooding and damage.

"Our thoughts are with all the people whose lives have been impacted by Hurricane Ian," said Andy Walz, president of Chevron Americas Fuels & Lubricants. "With deep ties in Florida, we are hopeful this donation will help communities get back on their feet."

First Lady DeSantis’ Volunteer Florida Foundation will receive $200,000 to aid efforts in response to the storm. Team Rubicon will receive $150,000, while the American Red Cross and the Fuel Relief Fund will each receive a $75,000 donation to support immediate relief efforts throughout the impacted region.

In addition, the company will match qualifying donations to hurricane relief efforts made by employees and retirees, as well as provide financial contributions to organizations where employees volunteer. Together, this financial assistance aims to help communities during times of need.

Chevron has a large retail presence in Florida, supplying more than 600 independently owned Chevron and Texaco stations and operating three fuel supply terminals.

