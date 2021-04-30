Chevron Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today reported earnings of $1.4 billion ($0.72 per share - diluted) for first quarter 2021, compared with $3.6 billion ($1.93 per share - diluted) in first quarter 2020. Included in the current quarter were pension settlement costs and legal reserves totaling $351 million. Foreign currency effects decreased earnings by $2 million. Adjusted earnings of $1.7 billion ($0.90 per share - diluted) in first quarter 2021 compares to adjusted earnings of $2.5 billion ($1.31 per share - diluted) in first quarter 2020. For a reconciliation of adjusted earnings/(loss), see Attachment 5.

Sales and other operating revenues in first quarter 2021 were $31 billion, compared to $30 billion in the year-ago period.

Earnings Summary Three Months

Ended March 31 Millions of dollars 2021 2020 Earnings by business segment Upstream $2,350 $2,920 Downstream 5 1,103 All Other (978) (424) Total (1)(2) $1,377 $3,599 (1) Includes foreign currency effects $(2) $514 (2) Net income attributable to Chevron Corporation (See Attachment 1)

"Earnings strengthened primarily due to higher oil prices as the economy recovers,” said Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and chief executive officer. "Results were down from a year ago due in part to ongoing downstream margin and volume effects resulting from the pandemic and the impacts of winter storm Uri.”

"We maintained capital discipline with capital spending down 43 percent from last year,” Wirth added. "We realized cost efficiencies from last year’s restructuring and the integration of Noble Energy.” As a result, free cash flow excluding working capital was $3.4 billion in the first quarter 2021, and the Board approved a 4 percent dividend increase that was announced earlier this week.

"We took action to advance a lower-carbon future by announcing plans with partners to develop carbon negative bioenergy and commercially viable, large-scale businesses in hydrogen,” Wirth continued. The company also invested in developing new technologies for geothermal power, floating offshore wind turbines and green ammonia.

Additionally, the company announced an agreement to acquire all the publicly held common units representing limited partner interests in Noble Midstream Partners LP not already owned by Chevron and its affiliates in exchange for shares of common stock in Chevron. This transaction is expected to close in the second quarter 2021.

UPSTREAM

Worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 3.12 million barrels per day in first quarter 2021, a decrease of 4 percent from a year ago.

U.S. Upstream Three Months

Ended March 31 Millions of dollars 2021 2020 Earnings $941 $241

U.S. upstream operations earned $941 million in first quarter 2021, compared with earnings of $241 million a year earlier. The improvement primarily reflected higher crude oil and natural gas realizations.

The company’s average sales price per barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids was $48 in first quarter 2021, up from $37 a year earlier. The average sales price of natural gas was $2.15 per thousand cubic feet in first quarter 2021, up from $0.60 in last year’s first quarter.

Net oil-equivalent production of 1.08 million barrels per day in first quarter 2021 was up 11,000 barrels per day from a year earlier. The increase was due to 210,000 barrels per day of production from the Noble Energy acquisition, partially offset by a 68,000 barrels per day decrease related to the Appalachian asset sale, weather effects from winter storm Uri and normal field declines. The net liquids component of oil-equivalent production in first quarter 2021 was essentially flat at 802,000 barrels per day, while net natural gas production increased 5 percent to 1.64 billion cubic feet per day, compared to last year’s first quarter.

International Upstream Three Months

Ended March 31 Millions of dollars 2021 2020 Earnings* $1,409 $2,679 *Includes foreign currency effects $(52) $468

International upstream operations earned $1.41 billion in first quarter 2021, compared with $2.68 billion a year ago. The decrease in earnings was primarily due to lower sales volumes, the absence of a 2020 gain on the sale of Philippine assets, lower trading results, lower natural gas realizations and lower tax items. These decreases were partly offset by higher crude oil realizations. Foreign currency effects had an unfavorable impact on earnings of $520 million between periods.

The average sales price for crude oil and natural gas liquids in first quarter 2021 was $56 per barrel, up from $43 a year earlier. The average sales price of natural gas was $4.72 per thousand cubic feet in the first quarter, down from $5.66 in last year’s first quarter.

Net oil-equivalent production of 2.05 million barrels per day in first quarter 2021 was down 6 percent from first quarter 2020. Higher production of 138,000 barrels per day from the Noble Energy acquisition and the resumption of production in the Partitioned Zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait was more than offset by asset sale-related decreases of 51,000 barrels per day, unfavorable entitlement effects, absence of volumes in Venezuela where the company no longer reports production, Gorgon maintenance impacts, production curtailments and normal field declines. The net liquids component of oil-equivalent production decreased 12 percent to 1.02 million barrels per day in first quarter 2021, while net natural gas production of 6.13 billion cubic feet per day increased 1 percent, compared to last year's first quarter.

DOWNSTREAM

U.S. Downstream Three Months

Ended March 31 Millions of dollars 2021 2020 Earnings $(130) $450

U.S. downstream operations reported a loss of $130 million in first quarter 2021, compared with earnings of $450 million a year earlier. The decrease was mainly due to lower margins on refined product sales and lower sales volumes.

Refinery crude oil input in first quarter 2021 decreased 9 percent to 881,000 barrels per day from the year-ago period, as the company reduced refinery runs in response to lower demand.

Refined product sales of 1.05 million barrels per day were down 9 percent from the year-ago period, mainly due to lower jet fuel, gasoline and diesel demand associated with the pandemic.

International Downstream Three Months

Ended March 31 Millions of dollars 2021 2020 Earnings* $135 $653 *Includes foreign currency effects $59 $60

International downstream operations reported earnings of $135 million in first quarter 2021, compared with earnings of $653 million a year earlier. The decrease in earnings was largely due to lower margins on refined product sales, partially offset by lower operating expenses.

Refinery crude oil input of 536,000 barrels per day in first quarter 2021 decreased 16 percent from the year-ago period, primarily due to the demand impacts from the pandemic.

Refined product sales of 1.27 million barrels per day in first quarter 2021 were essentially unchanged from the year-ago period.

ALL OTHER

Three Months

Ended March 31 Millions of dollars 2021 2020 Net Charges* $(978) $(424) *Includes foreign currency effects $(9) $(14)

All Other consists of worldwide cash management and debt financing activities, corporate administrative functions, insurance operations, real estate activities and technology companies.

Net charges in first quarter 2021 were $978 million, compared to $424 million a year earlier. The increase in net charges between periods was mainly due to higher employee benefit and pension settlement costs. Foreign currency effects decreased net charges by $5 million between periods.

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

Cash flow from operations in the first three months of 2021 was $4.2 billion, compared with $4.7 billion in 2020. Excluding working capital effects, cash flow from operations in the first three months of 2021 was $5.1 billion, compared with $5.8 billion in 2020.

CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES

Capital and exploratory expenditures in the first three months of 2021 were $2.5 billion, compared with $4.4 billion in 2020. The amounts included $678 million in 2021 and $1.2 billion in 2020 for the company’s share of expenditures by affiliates, which did not require cash outlays by the company. Expenditures for upstream represented 84 percent of the company-wide total in 2021.

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. To advance a lower-carbon future, we are focused on cost efficiently lowering our carbon intensity, increasing renewables and offsets in support of our business, and investing in low-carbon technologies that enable commercial solutions.

As used in this news release, the term "Chevron” and such terms as "the company,” "the corporation,” "our,” "we,” "us” and "its” may refer to Chevron Corporation, one or more of its consolidated subsidiaries, or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - This news release includes adjusted earnings/(loss), which reflect earnings or losses excluding significant non-operational items including impairment charges, write-offs, severance costs, Noble Energy acquisition costs, gains on asset sales, unusual tax items, effects of pension settlements and curtailments, foreign currency effects and other special items. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company updated its calculation of adjusted earnings to exclude pension settlement costs. The Company recognizes settlement gains or losses when the cost of all settlements for a plan during a year is greater than the sum of its service and interest costs during the year. By adjusting earnings to exclude pension settlement costs, the Company believes it removes non-operational costs that would otherwise obscure its underlying operating results. Adjusted earnings/(loss) for 2020 were recast to conform with the current presentation. We believe it is useful for investors to consider this measure in comparing the underlying performance of our business across periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to Chevron Corporation is shown in Attachment 5.

This news release also includes free cash flow and free cash flow excluding working capital. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less cash capital expenditures, and represents the cash available to creditors and investors after investing in the business. Free cash flow excluding working capital is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding working capital less cash capital expenditures and represents the cash available to creditors and investors after investing in the business excluding the timing impacts of working capital. The company believes these measures are useful to monitor the financial health of the company and its performance over time. A reconciliation of free cash flow and free cash flow excluding working capital are shown in Attachment 3.

CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW Attachment 1 (Millions of Dollars, Except Per-Share Amounts) (unaudited)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Three Months Ended March 31 REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME 2021 2020 Sales and other operating revenues $ 31,076 $ 29,705 Income (loss) from equity affiliates 911 965 Other income (loss) 42 831 Total Revenues and Other Income 32,029 31,501 COSTS AND OTHER DEDUCTIONS Purchased crude oil and products 17,568 15,509 Operating expenses * 6,294 6,072 Exploration expenses 86 158 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,286 4,288 Taxes other than on income 1,420 1,167 Interest and debt expense 198 162 Total Costs and Other Deductions 29,852 27,356 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense 2,177 4,145 Income tax expense (benefit) 779 564 Net Income (Loss) 1,398 3,581 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 21 (18) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEVRON CORPORATION $ 1,377 $ 3,599 * Includes operating expense, selling, general and administrative expense, and other components of net periodic benefit costs PER-SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chevron Corporation - Basic $ 0.72 $ 1.93 - Diluted $ 0.72 $ 1.93 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (000's) - Basic 1,912,925 1,862,273 - Diluted 1,915,889 1,865,649

CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW Attachment 2 (Millions of Dollars) (unaudited)

EARNINGS BY MAJOR OPERATING AREA Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 Upstream United States $ 941 $ 241 International 1,409 2,679 Total Upstream 2,350 2,920 Downstream United States (130) 450 International 135 653 Total Downstream 5 1,103 All Other (1) (978) (424) Total (2) $ 1,377 $ 3,599

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET ACCOUNT DATA (Preliminary) Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 7,076 $ 5,596 Marketable Securities $ 32 $ 31 Total Assets $ 241,645 $ 239,790 Total Debt $ 45,440 $ 44,315 Total Chevron Corporation Stockholders' Equity $ 131,888 $ 131,688

Three Months Ended March 31 CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES(3) 2021 2020 United States Upstream $ 1,049 $ 2,017 Downstream 242 276 Other 52 94 Total United States 1,343 2,387 International Upstream 1,059 1,884 Downstream 98 148 Other 4 5 Total International 1,161 2,037 Worldwide $ 2,504 $ 4,424 (1) Includes worldwide cash management and debt financing activities, corporate administrative functions, insurance operations, real estate activities, and technology companies. (2) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chevron Corporation (See Attachment 1). (3) Includes interest in affiliates: United States $ 86 $ 119 International 592 1,064 Total $ 678 $ 1,183

CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW Attachment 3 (Billions of Dollars) (unaudited)

SUMMARIZED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Preliminary)1 Three Months Ended March 31 OPERATING ACTIVITIES 2021 2020 Net Income (Loss) $ 1.4 $ 3.6 Adjustments Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4.3 4.3 Distributions more (less) than income from equity affiliates (0.5) (0.6) Loss (gain) on asset retirements and sales (0.1) (0.2) Net foreign currency effects 0.1 (0.4) Deferred income tax provision (0.3) 0.1 Net decrease (increase) in operating working capital (0.9) (1.1) Other operating activity 0.1 (0.8) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 4.2 $ 4.7 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (1.7) (3.1) Proceeds and deposits related to asset sales and returns of investment 0.2 0.4 Other investing activity(2) — (0.4) Net Cash Used for Investing Activities $ (1.6) $ (3.2) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net change in debt 1.2 5.4 Cash dividends — common stock (2.5) (2.4) Net sales (purchases) of treasury shares 0.3 (1.6) Distributions to noncontrolling interests — — Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Financing Activities $ (1.1) $ 1.4 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (0.1) (0.2) NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $ 1.5 $ 2.8 (1) Totals may not match sum of parts due to presentation in billions. (2) Primarily borrowings of loans by equity affiliates. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 4.2 $ 4.7 Less: Capital expenditures 1.7 3.1 Free Cash Flow $ 2.5 $ 1.6 Less: Net decrease (increase) in operating working capital (0.9) (1.1) Free Cash Flow Excluding Working Capital $ 3.4 $ 2.7

CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW Attachment 4 (unaudited)

OPERATING STATISTICS (1) Three Months Ended March 31 NET LIQUIDS PRODUCTION (MB/D): (2) 2021 2020 United States 802 803 International 1,024 1,163 Worldwide 1,826 1,966 NET NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION (MMCF/D): (3) United States 1,643 1,564 International 6,127 6,049 Worldwide 7,770 7,613 TOTAL NET OIL-EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION (MB/D): (4) United States 1,075 1,064 International 2,046 2,171 Worldwide 3,121 3,235 SALES OF NATURAL GAS (MMCF/D): United States 3,911 4,363 International 5,430 6,226 Worldwide 9,341 10,589 SALES OF NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS (MB/D): United States 198 235 International 152 140 Worldwide 350 375 SALES OF REFINED PRODUCTS (MB/D): United States 1,050 1,159 International (5) 1,267 1,271 Worldwide 2,317 2,430 REFINERY INPUT (MB/D): United States 881 965 International 536 635 Worldwide 1,417 1,600 (1) Includes interest in affiliates. (2) Includes net production of synthetic oil: Canada 60 57 (3) Includes natural gas consumed in operations (MMCF/D): United States 45 47 International 558 607 (4) Oil-equivalent production is the sum of net liquids production, net natural gas production and synthetic production. The oil-equivalent gas conversion ratio is 6,000 cubic feet of natural gas = 1 barrel of crude oil. (5) Includes share of affiliate sales (MB/D): 340 354

CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW Attachment 5 (Millions of Dollars) (unaudited)

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 1 REPORTED EARNINGS Pre- Tax Income

Tax After-

Tax Pre-

Tax Income

Tax After-

Tax U.S. Upstream $ 941 $ 241 Int'l Upstream 1,409 2,679 U.S. Downstream (130) 450 Int'l Downstream 135 653 All Other (978) (424) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chevron $ 1,377 $ 3,599 SPECIAL ITEMS U.S. Upstream Int'l Upstream Asset sale gains — — — 240 — 240 Tax Items — — — — 440 440 U.S. Downstream Legal reserves (140) 30 (110) — — — Int'l Downstream All Other Pension settlement costs (317) 76 (241) (60) 14 (46) Total Special Items $ (457) $ 106 $ (351) $ 180 $ 454 $ 634 FOREIGN CURRENCY EFFECTS Int'l Upstream $ (52) $ 468 Int'l Downstream 59 60 All Other (9) (14) Total Foreign Currency Effects $ (2) $ 514 ADJUSTED EARNINGS/(LOSS) 2 U.S. Upstream $ 941 $ 241 Int'l Upstream 1,461 1,531 U.S. Downstream (20) 450 Int'l Downstream 76 593 All Other (728) (364) Total Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) $ 1,730 $ 2,451 Total Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) per share $ 0.90 $ 1.31 1 Amounts recast to conform with the current presentation of excluding pension settlement costs. For additional information, please refer to the discussion under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this news release. 2 Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) is defined as Net Income (loss) attributable to Chevron Corporation excluding special items and foreign currency effects.

