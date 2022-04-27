27.04.2022 22:30:00

Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and forty-two cents ($1.42) per share, payable June 10, 2022, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business May 19, 2022.

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and seeking to grow lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

