|
27.07.2022 22:30:00
Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and forty-two cents ($1.42) per share, payable September 12, 2022, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business August 19, 2022.
Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005358/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Chevron Corporation Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.125 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
21.05.22
|Chevron-, Occidental Petroleum-Aktien & Co.: Sind Öl-Unternehmen attraktiver als "FAANG"? (finanzen.at)
|
01.11.13
|Chevron verdient im Sommer weniger - Preisdruck im Raffineriegeschäft (dpa-AFX)
|
10.10.13
|Chevron rechnet im 3. Quartal mit Gewinnrückgang (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Chevron Corporation Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.125 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Chevron Corp.
|152,60
|3,61%
|Chevron Corporation Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.125 Shs
|5 949,00
|-4,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX steigt an. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.