Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.07.2022 22:30:00

Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and forty-two cents ($1.42) per share, payable September 12, 2022, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business August 19, 2022.

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Chevron Corporation Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.125 Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Chevron Corporation Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.125 Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Chevron Corp. 152,60 3,61% Chevron Corp.
Chevron Corporation Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.125 Shs 5 949,00 -4,51% Chevron Corporation Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.125 Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX steigt an. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen