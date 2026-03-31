Chevron Aktie

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WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005

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31.03.2026 15:29:53

Chevron Appoints Daniel Woodall As Chief Health, Safety And Environment Officer

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corporation (CVX), Tuesday announced the appointment of Daniel Woodall as Chief Health, Safety and Environment Officer of the company, effective May 1, 2026, as part of its plan to focus on strong operational performance and safety.

Woodall, who is recently working as director of operations and maintenance for Chevron Australia, will replace current Chief HSE Officer Marissa Badenhorst.

Meanwhile, Badenhorst has been appointed as the director of the Pascagoula and Pasadena refineries, where she will oversee refinery operations, safety performance, workforce engagement and community partnerships.

In the pre-market hours, CVX is trading at $210.50, down 0.11 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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