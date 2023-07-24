Chevron CFO Pierre Breber To Retire; Waives Mandatory Retirement Age For CEO Mike Wirth

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) said that Pierre Breber, vice president and chief financial officer, will retire from the company in 2024 after 35 years of service to the company.

Eimear Bonner, currently vice president and chief technology officer and president of the Chevron Technical Center, will succeed Breber as chief financial officer, effective March 1, 2024.

In addition, Chevron said that its independent directors waived the company's mandatory retirement age of 65 for its chairman and chief executive officer, Mike Wirth, who will turn 63 later this year.

The company also announced several other senior leadership appointments. Balaji Krishnamurthy, currently vice president of Strategy & Sustainability, will become vice president of the Chevron Technical Center. Molly Laegeler, currently vice president of Chevron's San Joaquin Valley Business Unit, will become vice president of Strategy & Sustainability. And Frank Mount, currently vice president of M&A and Origination, will become vice president of Business Development.