Chevron Introduces ‘Keep Clean Preferred Vendor Program’ to Offer Lubricant Performance and Anti-Contamination Services to Customers Post-Purchase

Chevron Products Company, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., today announced the launch of the Keep Clean Preferred Vendor Program to provide customers with the tools and services to make the most of their lubricants.

The Chevron Keep Clean Preferred Vendor Program recommends reputable vendors who offer tools to enhance lubricant-reliant operations for small, medium, and large enterprises after products are purchased. From storage and handling, to sampling tools for fluid analysis, Keep Clean Vendors aid organizations with their maintenance and lubrication needs—so these organizations can maximize performance and minimize costly downtime.

Extending Chevron’s customer-centric approach to lubrication, vendors in the Keep Clean Preferred Vendor Program are selected based off Chevron’s stringent requirements for quality suppliers who can provide the resources and knowledge to keep lubricants clean once delivered and in-service.

"As an established industry leader in clean lubricants, Chevron developed the Keep Clean Preferred Vendor Program as part of our commitment to the success of our customers’ reliability maintenance programs from start to finish,” says Rebecca Zwetzig, America’s ISOCLEAN Program Manager. "With the help of vendors who are also dedicated to customer excellence, we have developed a comprehensive solution to help organizations reach their increasingly stringent performance and uptime goals.”

"Lubrication is the lifeblood of machinery and vehicles for operations, and maintaining clean lubricants is of the utmost importance,” says Jason Bendon, Chief Commercial Officer of Des-Case, a Chevron Keep Clean Preferred vendor. "For more than 30 years, Des-Case products have extended the life of industrial lubricants by preventing, detecting, and removing lubricant moisture and contaminants, and we are incredibly proud to partner with Chevron as a resource for their customers.”

A quality lubrication program requires a proactive, holistic approach ranging from how lubricants are purchased, stored, and handled throughout a facility. By starting clean with Chevron ISOCLEAN® Certified Lubricants, monitoring with the LubeWatch® Fluid Analysis Program, and staying clean with the Keep Clean Preferred Vendor Program, organizations can increase uptime and extend component life.

"Fluid sampling is a vital component to any operation, providing managers with the monitoring and knowledge necessary to keep assets up and running longer,” says Bernie Hall, General Manager of Chevron Keep Clean Preferred vendor, Checkfluid. "As Chevron’s ISOCLEAN preferred vendor for fluid sampling products, we at Checkfluid look forward to bringing our more than 20 years of experience to elevate Chevron customers’ lubrication programs to make sampling easier, more reliable, and most cost-effective.”

As the Keep Clean Preferred Vendor Program grows and develops, Chevron plans to expand the program to additional services and service providers.

To learn more about the importance of clean lubricants, visit ChevronLubricants.com/ISOCLEAN, call 1-866-354-4476 to access information and resources, or find your local Chevron representative at ChevronLubricants.com/Marketer.

About Chevron Products Company

Chevron Products Company is a division of an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) headquartered in San Ramon, CA. A full line of lubrication and coolant products are marketed through this organization. Select brands include Havoline®, Delo® and Havoline Xpress Lube®. Chevron Intellectual Property LLC owns patented technology in advanced lubricants products, new generation base oil technology and coolants.

©2022 Chevron. All rights reserved. All trademarks are property of Chevron Intellectual Property LLC or their respective owners.

