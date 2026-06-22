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WKN DE: A41AE3 / ISIN: JP3322820006
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22.06.2026 20:30:01
Chevron is Building a Massive Power Plant to Support a Microsoft AI Data Center. Here's What it Means for the Energy Stock.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has signed a 20-year power agreement with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to support a massive AI data center project in Texas. The deal paves the way for the energy giant to build a large-scale natural gas-fired power plant to support the Microsoft facility. Known as Project Kilby, it will be one of the largest co-located gas power and data center projects in the country.Here’s a look at Project Kilby and what it means for the energy stock.Image source: Getty Images. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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