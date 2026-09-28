Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
|
28.09.2026 16:53:00
Chevron Is Expanding Its Presence in the Mediterranean. Here's What It Means for CVX Stock.
Last month, I wrote about how Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is well-positioned to benefit from the U.S. deal with Venezuela to develop some 65 billion barrels of that country's enormous proven oil reserves.
But there's another region Chevron is moving into, which I think will also eventually help the stock. This week brought preliminary reports that the Houston-based oil and gas giant plans to begin seismic research in waters off Greece later this year, expanding its offshore exploration footprint in the Eastern Mediterranean.
The news came from Greek Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou, who was in the U.S. to attend United Nations meetings. The official met with a Chevron executive and agreed that the exploration could begin this year. A seismic exploration is the initial step in assessing hydrocarbon potential and must be conducted before any test drilling can begin.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.
|
18:01
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Mittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Chevron-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Chevron von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones fällt zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.26
|Optimismus in New York: So steht der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen zum Start des Freitagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Das macht der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
23.09.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Chevron Corp.
|06.01.26
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.01.26
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.01.26
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.24
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Chevron Corp.
|180,78
|0,70%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt über 7.000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte nur knapp im Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit Verlusten. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Montag keine einheitliche Richtung.