Chevron Aktie

Chevron für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005

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19.07.2026 11:45:00

Chevron Is Hungry for More Power Deals After Inking a 2.7-Gigawatt Contract With Microsoft. Here's Where the Energy Giant Is Looking Next.

Integrated energy outfit Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is looking beyond the traditional oil and gas business for growth opportunities. That's the chief takeaway from a late-June press release in which the company announced it was working with Microsoft to power one of its new artificial intelligence (AI) data centers in West Texas, bypassing local electric utilities.This is just a taste, however, of the direction the energy company is moving in now that it has the option to do so.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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